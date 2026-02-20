Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

BioNTech, a German biopharmaceutical firm, has launched a legal challenge against Moderna in Delaware's federal court, alleging patent infringement.

The dispute centers on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, which BioNTech claims infringes upon its patented technology shared with Pfizer in the Comirnaty vaccine.

Moderna and BioNTech are familiar rivals, with ongoing litigation related to Moderna's prior accusations against BioNTech and Pfizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)