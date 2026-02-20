Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent
BioNTech has filed a lawsuit against Moderna in a Delaware federal court, claiming infringement on a patent related to their COVID-19 vaccine technology. Moderna's vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, allegedly violates rights concerning messenger RNA-based vaccine design. This suit is part of ongoing legal disputes in the biotech industry.
BioNTech, a German biopharmaceutical firm, has launched a legal challenge against Moderna in Delaware's federal court, alleging patent infringement.
The dispute centers on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, which BioNTech claims infringes upon its patented technology shared with Pfizer in the Comirnaty vaccine.
Moderna and BioNTech are familiar rivals, with ongoing litigation related to Moderna's prior accusations against BioNTech and Pfizer.
