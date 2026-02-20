Left Menu

Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

BioNTech has filed a lawsuit against Moderna in a Delaware federal court, claiming infringement on a patent related to their COVID-19 vaccine technology. Moderna's vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, allegedly violates rights concerning messenger RNA-based vaccine design. This suit is part of ongoing legal disputes in the biotech industry.

Updated: 20-02-2026 00:12 IST
BioNTech, a German biopharmaceutical firm, has launched a legal challenge against Moderna in Delaware's federal court, alleging patent infringement.

The dispute centers on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, which BioNTech claims infringes upon its patented technology shared with Pfizer in the Comirnaty vaccine.

Moderna and BioNTech are familiar rivals, with ongoing litigation related to Moderna's prior accusations against BioNTech and Pfizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

