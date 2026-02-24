Pollution-Fueled Cancer Surge Sparks Healthcare Overhaul in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra health department's recent cancer screening campaign has unveiled alarming trends in lung and breast cancer incidences, attributed primarily to rising pollution in Mumbai. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar revealed these findings during a legislative assembly meeting on Tuesday.

In response to these findings, the government announced plans to enhance cancer screening and treatment facilities across the state. This expansion will include a three-tier healthcare system aimed at addressing the surge in cancer cases. Legislative members expressed serious concerns and urged for immediate funding to bolster medical infrastructure.

The campaign detected 1,677 cancer patients, with lung cancer accounting for a significant 57% due to pollution. Abitkar emphasized the need for hospital expansions, similar to the Tata Memorial Hospital, and announced government support for mobile diagnostic units and PET scan inclusion in public health schemes to optimize early detection.