Tragic Playground Incident: Schoolgirl's Sudden Death in Rajasthan
A nine-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur district died of a suspected cardiac arrest while playing at school. The Class 5 student collapsed before morning prayers in Gotan. No prior medical history or external injuries were found. The family declined a post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Gotan, Rajasthan, as a nine-year-old schoolgirl collapsed suddenly during morning playtime and later passed away.
Police identified the child as Divya Bapedia, a resident of Talnapur. She was a Class 5 student at a local school in Nagaur district. Despite no prior health issues, she died of a suspected cardiac arrest.
The school's CCTV footage, now on social media, shows Divya playing minutes before her collapse. Dr. Sukhram from Gotan's CHC confirmed the absence of external injuries. Yet, the family refused a post-mortem, proceeding with the last rites directly.
