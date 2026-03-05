Left Menu

Trailblazing Knee Surgeries: Dr. Manu Sharma's Stellar Achievements in Gujarat

Dr. Manu Sharma, a renowned joint replacement surgeon in Gujarat, has received the Sandesh Healthcare Excellence Award 2026. Honored as the 'Emerging Joint Replacement Surgeon of Gujarat,' he has completed over 15,000 successful surgeries. His innovations have positioned Surat as a leading destination for advanced knee replacement procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable acknowledgment of surgical excellence, Dr. Manu Sharma from Surat has been awarded the Sandesh Healthcare Excellence Award 2026, recognized as the 'Emerging Joint Replacement Surgeon of Gujarat.' The prestigious accolade was presented by Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, in a ceremony attended by prominent medical professionals.

Dr. Sharma's milestone achievement in performing over 15,000 joint replacement surgeries has prominently positioned him among Gujarat's top knee replacement surgeons. Notably, his record-breaking surgeries in late 2025 spotlight the increasing prominence of Surat as a major center for joint replacement.

Renowned for adopting advanced techniques like robotic-assisted surgeries, Dr. Sharma's patient-focused approach has significantly improved surgical outcomes. His contributions are pivotal in Surat's growing reputation as an advanced knee replacement destination. This award bolsters his commitment to ethical, advanced, and evidence-based medical excellence.

