Unveiling the Egg Extraction Scandal: Nashik's IVF Center Sealed

Nashik's authorities have taken decisive action against an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre implicated in an illegal human egg extraction and surrogacy scheme. Reports from the recent investigation indicate that the Malti IVF Centre was linked to a larger operation uncovered in Badlapur. This has led the Nashik Municipal Corporation to seal the facility.

The civic health department's raid on Wednesday brought to light documents suggesting irregular practices at the IVF centre, located in the Mumbai Naka area of Nashik. Following the raid, officials cancelled the centre's registration and seized relevant documents for further examination.

The investigation began after a Badlapur woman reported unpaid egg donation, leading to the unraveling of a suspected interstate racket. Authorities discovered that donor women were offered between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 and transported to various locations for illegal procedures. The alleged kingpin, Sulakshana Gadekar, was found with hormonal injections at her residence.