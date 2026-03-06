Delhi Cracks Down on Insulin Stock Violations: Major Seizure Unravels Storage Lapses

The Delhi Drugs Control Department conducted a major seizure of insulin stocks valued over Rs 20 lakh from wholesale drug firms, accusing them of breaching storage and regulatory standards. This decisive action followed a directive from Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh to maintain the safety and quality of medicinal supplies, particularly insulin, which requires stringent cold storage.

During a special enforcement drive, authorities inspected six wholesale drug companies in the capital. Four of these firms were found guilty of violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 and its Rules of 1945, as officials discovered 2,104 insulin units in violation. Several insulin products were noted to have altered inscriptions, indicating their distribution was meant for governmental or institutional purposes, and lacked valid purchase records.

Crucially, two firms stored insulin at room temperature, flagrantly ignoring prescribed cold chain storage conditions. The companies are now facing charges under relevant regulations, and samples of the seized drugs are undergoing quality and compliance testing. A government spokesperson emphasized the priority of ensuring access to safe life-saving medications, with Pankaj Kumar Singh warning that legal repercussions would follow any infringement.