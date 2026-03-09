Global Experts Meet in Delhi to Accelerate Malaria Elimination Efforts

The International Malaria Conference (IMC) 2026, organised by the ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), concluded in New Delhi after three days of scientific discussions and global collaboration aimed at accelerating malaria elimination.

Held from 7–9 March 2026, the conference brought together scientists, public health experts, policymakers and researchers from India and across the world to discuss innovations, research breakthroughs and public health strategies to combat malaria.

Focus on Science, Innovation and Public Health

The conference was organised under the theme “Discovery, Development and Delivery: Driving Malaria Elimination and Beyond.”

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Anup Anvikar, Director of ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research, highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration among research institutions, national programmes and international partners to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination.

Among the dignitaries present was Dr Tanu Jain, Director of the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), who outlined India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen malaria control and elimination programmes.

Advances in Malaria Research

Scientific discussions under the “Discovery” theme explored the latest developments in:

Parasite biology

Malaria transmission dynamics

Emerging molecular mechanisms linked to drug resistance and disease persistence

Researchers presented new findings that could help improve understanding of malaria parasites and inform the development of more effective interventions.

Innovations in Diagnostics and Surveillance

Sessions under the “Development” theme highlighted emerging technologies and research tools aimed at improving malaria detection and monitoring.

Key discussions focused on:

Next-generation malaria diagnostics

Advanced surveillance technologies

Research tools to strengthen early detection systems

The conference also featured turbo talks and poster sessions by early-career researchers, providing a platform for young scientists to present their work and engage with global experts.

Translating Research into Action

The final day of the conference focused on the “Delivery” theme, which emphasised the translation of scientific discoveries into practical public health solutions.

Experts discussed strategies to:

Address residual malaria transmission

Advance malaria vaccine research

Strengthen community-based malaria control programmes

Participants highlighted the importance of integrating scientific innovation with field-level implementation to achieve sustainable malaria elimination.

Platform for Young Researchers

The conference also provided a valuable platform for students and early-career researchers to interact with leading scientists, mentors and industry experts.

These interactions offered insights into research translation, innovation pathways and emerging career opportunities in malaria research and public health.

Commitment to a Malaria-Free World

The conference concluded with a valedictory session reaffirming the collective commitment of the scientific and public health community to accelerate malaria elimination efforts.

Participants emphasised that sustained collaboration between research institutions, governments, international organisations and communities will be essential to achieving the global vision of a malaria-free world.