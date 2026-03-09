Left Menu

Swiss Parliament Approves Aid for Tragic Ski Resort Fire Victims

The Swiss lower house of parliament approved a one-off payment of 50,000 Swiss francs to survivors and families of victims from a New Year fire at a ski resort that killed 41 people. The monetary support aims to assist those affected, with investigations into the fire's cause still ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss lower house of parliament has taken a critical step in providing aid to victims of a tragic fire by approving a one-off payment of 50,000 Swiss francs. This decision comes after the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana claimed 41 lives, mostly teenagers, and injured 115 others.

The financial contribution, which has already received approval from the upper house, seeks to support those who lost loved ones or were hospitalized. Many of the victims were foreigners, with several hailing from France and Italy. Investigations suggest the fire was likely triggered by the ignition of foam soundproofing due to sparking candles.

Meanwhile, Swiss prosecutors have expanded their investigation, now including the mayor of Crans-Montana along with four other current and former local officials. This move indicates intensifying efforts to determine accountability for the devastating incident.

