Swiss Parliament Approves Aid for Tragic Ski Resort Fire Victims

The Swiss lower house of parliament has taken a critical step in providing aid to victims of a tragic fire by approving a one-off payment of 50,000 Swiss francs. This decision comes after the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana claimed 41 lives, mostly teenagers, and injured 115 others.

The financial contribution, which has already received approval from the upper house, seeks to support those who lost loved ones or were hospitalized. Many of the victims were foreigners, with several hailing from France and Italy. Investigations suggest the fire was likely triggered by the ignition of foam soundproofing due to sparking candles.

Meanwhile, Swiss prosecutors have expanded their investigation, now including the mayor of Crans-Montana along with four other current and former local officials. This move indicates intensifying efforts to determine accountability for the devastating incident.