Prayagraj Hospitals Embrace AI for Superior Healthcare

In a groundbreaking move, a military hospital has partnered with two government hospitals in Prayagraj to bring advanced healthcare services to the region. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to benefit around 1.4 crore residents by providing AI-based super speciality intensive care facilities.

The agreement involves the Cantonment General Hospital, which will use its 108-bed facility to establish AI-driven super speciality intensive care units at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital and Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital. Services will cover critical care, cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, and gastroenterology under a 'hub and spoke' telemedicine model.

The initiative underscores the state government's commitment to quality healthcare. Specialists will conduct outpatient sessions twice weekly, and advanced medical equipment will be offered free for two years. Medical staff will receive training in various procedures, ensuring residents of Prayagraj access cutting-edge medical care, Pathak stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)