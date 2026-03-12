Left Menu

Pioneering Glaucoma Surgery: Army Hospital's Historic Implantation

A landmark glaucoma surgery was performed at the Army Hospital using the Hydrus Microstent guided by intraoperative aqueous angiography. This technique enhances drainage in glaucoma patients, marking a major milestone in minimally invasive surgery. It highlights innovations in ophthalmic care under the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Updated: 12-03-2026 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Army Hospital has conducted a groundbreaking surgery using the Hydrus Microstent to treat glaucoma. This novel procedure, supported by intraoperative aqueous angiography, promises significant improvements in patient outcomes.

Performed on March 10, the surgery utilized advanced imaging with Heidelberg Retina Angiograph technology, allowing precision placement of the implant within Schlemm's canal. This innovation enhances aqueous drainage, providing a potential breakthrough for glaucoma patients.

This achievement, under Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, marks a global milestone in minimally invasive ophthalmic surgery, showcasing the modernization of patient care within the military's medical services.

