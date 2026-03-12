Pioneering Glaucoma Surgery: Army Hospital's Historic Implantation

The Army Hospital has conducted a groundbreaking surgery using the Hydrus Microstent to treat glaucoma. This novel procedure, supported by intraoperative aqueous angiography, promises significant improvements in patient outcomes.

Performed on March 10, the surgery utilized advanced imaging with Heidelberg Retina Angiograph technology, allowing precision placement of the implant within Schlemm's canal. This innovation enhances aqueous drainage, providing a potential breakthrough for glaucoma patients.

This achievement, under Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, marks a global milestone in minimally invasive ophthalmic surgery, showcasing the modernization of patient care within the military's medical services.