Aster DM Healthcare's Landmark Merger with Quality Care India

Aster DM Healthcare Limited has secured overwhelming approval from its shareholders, with 96.68% voting in favor of a proposed merger with Quality Care India Limited (QCIL). This decision reflects significant investor support for the share swap preceding the merger, demonstrating confidence in the strategic move.

The merger, anticipated to complete next quarter pending regulatory approvals, aims to create a robust healthcare network across India. Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, highlighted the merger as a step toward building a future-ready platform with substantial clinical and operational capabilities.

The combined entity will be among India's top three hospital chains, boasting 39 hospitals with over 10,625 beds, and employing more than 36,307 individuals. It promises to expand access to quality healthcare, drive clinical excellence, and foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)