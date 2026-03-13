Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare's Landmark Merger with Quality Care India

Aster DM Healthcare Limited announced a 96.68% shareholder approval for its merger with Quality Care India Limited. The merger aims to create a comprehensive healthcare platform, combining operational and clinical strengths. Expected to be finalized next quarter, the entity will become a top hospital chain in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:49 IST
Aster DM Healthcare's Landmark Merger with Quality Care India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited has secured overwhelming approval from its shareholders, with 96.68% voting in favor of a proposed merger with Quality Care India Limited (QCIL). This decision reflects significant investor support for the share swap preceding the merger, demonstrating confidence in the strategic move.

The merger, anticipated to complete next quarter pending regulatory approvals, aims to create a robust healthcare network across India. Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, highlighted the merger as a step toward building a future-ready platform with substantial clinical and operational capabilities.

The combined entity will be among India's top three hospital chains, boasting 39 hospitals with over 10,625 beds, and employing more than 36,307 individuals. It promises to expand access to quality healthcare, drive clinical excellence, and foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026