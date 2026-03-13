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LPG Supply Crisis Affects Hospitals' Kitchens in Kolkata

The West Asia conflict has caused disruptions in LPG supply across India, affecting hospital kitchens in Kolkata. Hospitals are adopting measures such as menu changes and exploring alternatives like induction cooking to ensure continuous food service for patients amidst the shortage and increased demand for LPG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:09 IST
LPG Supply Crisis Affects Hospitals' Kitchens in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing LPG supply disruption, sparked by the West Asia conflict, is impacting hospital kitchens in Kolkata. Both state-run and private healthcare institutions are implementing contingency strategies to maintain patient meal services. This shortage is tied to global supply interruptions, leading to increased demand and disrupted commercial LPG cylinder distribution in the city.

Desun Hospital has adjusted its menu to only vegetarian and egg-based meals due to the limited cooking gas supply, as per Chairman Sajal Dutta. The hospital is considering alternatives like industrial induction systems, which are currently scarce and expensive. Despite these hurdles, efforts are being made to provide patients with nutritious meals.

Major hospitals, including SSKM Hospital, are similarly strained, with some using domestic LPG cylinders or adopting electric cooking options. The Union government has prioritized essential services amid the global energy concerns, instructing suppliers to support healthcare facilities like hospitals in managing the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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