Impact of US Foreign Aid Cuts on Global TB Crisis

By 2050, the reduction in US foreign aid may impose an added $7.5 billion on households in low and middle-income countries affected by tuberculosis (TB), a new study warns. The potential halt in international funding threatens to plunge four million more households into "catastrophic costs," exceeding 20% of their annual income.

Research, including insights from Boston University, underscores the critical role of international financial support in TB prevention and treatment. January announcements of significant cuts by the Trump administration put these services at risk, with projections of a $7.5 billion escalation in patient-incurred expenses over the next 25 years.

The findings urge recommenced international donations to protect vulnerable populations from severe financial hardship. Strengthening domestic financing and integrating TB care into primary health systems are recommended solutions to mitigate this potential crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)