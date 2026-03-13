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India's Comprehensive Rollout of HPV Vaccination Campaign for Young Girls

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign was launched for 14-year-old girls in India with careful preparation and expert guidance. Vaccines are provided free of cost at government health facilities under regulatory frameworks. Parental consent and beneficiary registration are required, and vaccination sites are linked to management centers for adverse events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:52 IST
India's Comprehensive Rollout of HPV Vaccination Campaign for Young Girls
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India announced a nationwide rollout of the HPV vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls, highlighting its meticulous preparation and expert backing. Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, detailed the measures taken prior to the campaign's February 28 launch, which included strategic interventions from international bodies like WHO and domestic entities like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Gardasil-4 vaccine, known for its efficacy, is offered free of charge at government health facilities such as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and district hospitals. Authorities emphasize the voluntary nature of the vaccination, which requires parental consent, and have set up rigorous safety networks, including around-the-clock Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) Management Centres for immediate response.

Additionally, operational guidelines have been shared with states and Union Territories, while the regulatory framework has been strengthened through initiatives like the 2019 New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules (NDCTR). These regulations mandate the registration of Ethics Committees and ensure heightened oversight of biomedical research, ultimately enhancing the transparency and ethical compliance of health research in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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