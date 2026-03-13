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Kerala's Healthcare Triumphs: 312 Government Hospitals Achieve NQAS Accreditation

Health Minister Veena George announced that the number of government hospitals in Kerala with NQAS accreditation has increased to 312. Among the newly accredited are health centers in Kannur and Malappuram. Accredited centers enjoy incentives, with re-inspections scheduled every three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:43 IST
Kerala's Healthcare Triumphs: 312 Government Hospitals Achieve NQAS Accreditation
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Health achievements in Kerala have reached a new milestone as four more healthcare facilities received the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) accreditation. Health Minister Veena George revealed that with this development, a total of 312 government hospitals in the state have achieved this distinction.

The recent accreditations include two public health centers in Kannur and one in Malappuram, along with the Family Health Center at Mattool, which retained its status with an exemplary score of 96 percent. The minister emphasized the rigorous standards and periodic inspections hospitals must undergo to maintain this accolade.

Each accredited facility gains financial incentives: Family Health Centers and urban primary centers earn an annual Rs 2 lakh, while community health centers receive Rs 18,000 per package, and other hospitals obtain Rs 10,000 per bed. These incentives aim to sustain the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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