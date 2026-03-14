Left Menu

Online Critical Care: Transforming Post-ICU Recovery

Safdarjung Hospital launches India's first online follow-up clinic for post-ICU patients. The e-Sanjivani OPD portal offers critical care consultations on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This initiative aims to support patients from remote areas, facilitating at-home recovery and ensuring continued expert medical guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:59 IST
Online Critical Care: Transforming Post-ICU Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Safdarjung Hospital administration has introduced India's first online critical care follow-up clinic for patients discharged from the ICU.

The digital clinic, accessible via the e-Sanjivani OPD portal, will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as unveiled by Dr. Sandeep Bansal, the hospital director.

This initiative targets patients from remote areas, providing vital at-home medical support and easing the burden of post-treatment travel for reassessment consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026