Online Critical Care: Transforming Post-ICU Recovery

In a pioneering move, the Safdarjung Hospital administration has introduced India's first online critical care follow-up clinic for patients discharged from the ICU.

The digital clinic, accessible via the e-Sanjivani OPD portal, will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as unveiled by Dr. Sandeep Bansal, the hospital director.

This initiative targets patients from remote areas, providing vital at-home medical support and easing the burden of post-treatment travel for reassessment consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)