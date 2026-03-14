Online Critical Care: Transforming Post-ICU Recovery
Safdarjung Hospital launches India's first online follow-up clinic for post-ICU patients. The e-Sanjivani OPD portal offers critical care consultations on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This initiative aims to support patients from remote areas, facilitating at-home recovery and ensuring continued expert medical guidance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a pioneering move, the Safdarjung Hospital administration has introduced India's first online critical care follow-up clinic for patients discharged from the ICU.
The digital clinic, accessible via the e-Sanjivani OPD portal, will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as unveiled by Dr. Sandeep Bansal, the hospital director.
This initiative targets patients from remote areas, providing vital at-home medical support and easing the burden of post-treatment travel for reassessment consultations.
(With inputs from agencies.)