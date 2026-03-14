Minneapolis in the Aftermath: Whistles, Fear, and Community Resilience

Few federal agents are visible on the streets of Minneapolis these days. Residents, while still vigilant, notice a drop in U.S. immigration agent activity, decreasing the need for red whistle alerts once common during Trump-era crackdowns.

Once turmoil-laden under Operation Metro Surge, Minneapolis' streets have resumed a semblance of normalcy, yet the scars remain. Mayor Jacob Frey speaks of lasting economic and social damage despite federal immigration officer numbers remaining high, uprooting families and businesses, and imposing significant economic costs on the city.

Medical professionals and educators highlight ongoing struggles. Doctors note alarming health impacts on immigrant families, while schools face funding cuts due to student disappearances. Community members like Alexandria Gomez exemplify resilience, leading rent relief initiatives amid fears of renewed ICE activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)