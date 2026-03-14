Betrayed Trust: Man Injects HIV-Infected Blood in Shocking Incident

In a disturbing case in India, a young man's desperation culminated in a horrific act when a 24-year-old allegedly injected HIV-infected blood into a woman. The incident occurred after the woman's family called off their marriage arrangement due to the man's positive HIV status.

Details emerged that the man took this drastic step on March 11, after their families initially agreed upon the marriage since the two were relatives. However, the engagement was canceled when testing revealed the man was HIV positive, prompting the woman's parents to retract the marital plans.

The police have arrested the individual, charging him with an attempted murder. The victim is currently hospitalized as investigations continue, shedding light on how deep despair and misguided hope led to a criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)