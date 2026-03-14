Surgical Triumph: Laparoscopic Precision Overcomes Past Failures

In a remarkable medical milestone, a private hospital successfully conducted a challenging laparoscopic surgery on a woman from Sikkim. The patient had struggled with complications from multiple unsuccessful surgeries for a gallbladder stone that had migrated to the bile duct.

Faced with severe intestinal adhesions and a perforation caused by prior surgical attempts, the medical team at Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI) Hospital opted for a minimally invasive procedure. Dr. Prashant Kumar, a senior consultant, led the complex surgery that required steering through a tangled mass of intestines.

Despite the hurdles, the surgery was performed using three to four small incisions, avoiding the need for major open surgery. The patient's rapid recovery was noted with her ability to walk the next day and discharge on the third day. She has since returned to Sikkim and resumed her normal activities, the hospital reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)