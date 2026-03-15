WHO Mobilizes Emergency Funds for Health Crisis in the Middle East

The World Health Organization has stepped up its efforts to address the health crisis unfolding in the Middle East by releasing $2 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies. The funding aims to bolster health responses in Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria, as these countries contend with significant population displacement.

Of the total amount, $1 million will go to Lebanon to enhance the WHO's emergency coordination through the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, improve trauma care, and bolster disease surveillance. Essential medicines and medical supplies will also be procured and distributed, according to the agency's statement.

Iraq and Syria will each receive $500,000 to support emergency coordination and mass-casualty management. The funding will also facilitate the distribution of essential medicines and supplies, provide healthcare services for displaced populations, and strengthen disease surveillance and community outreach, WHO officials stated.