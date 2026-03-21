Tragedy in Trauma: Elevator Incident Sparks Outrage

In a tragic turn of events, Kolkata Police have detained five individuals in connection with the death of Arup Bannerjee, who reportedly got trapped in a malfunctioning elevator at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has led to outrage and accusations of negligence by the victim's family.

According to police reports, the victim's father lodged a complaint invoking sections related to culpable homicide. The detained individuals are believed to have been responsible for the elevator's maintenance. Hospital officials revealed that Bannerjee suffered severe injuries and succumbed to them despite being rescued.

The event, which has stirred significant public outcry, also spotlights previous controversies surrounding the hospital, including investigations into financial irregularities. The opposition has criticized the state's healthcare management, attributing the tragedy to systemic issues and demanding accountability from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)