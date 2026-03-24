DCGI Cracks Down on Unauthorised GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is intensifying regulatory measures to prevent the unauthorised sale and promotion of GLP-1 class weight-loss drugs. Numerous inspections and audits have targeted online pharmacy warehouses and retailers to curb malpractice and ensure patient safety, with stricter regulations on the horizon.
- Country:
- India
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has ramped up its regulatory efforts to tackle the unauthorised sale and promotion of GLP-1 class weight-loss drugs. This initiative involves rigorous inspections and audits across online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, and retailers.
In response to the influx of generic variants in the market, the DCGI, along with state regulators, is committed to safeguarding public health by cracking down on unethical practices. Recent actions have included comprehensive inspections and audits conducted at 49 different entities, ensuring conformity to proper prescription guidelines.
The health ministry emphasized the importance of using such drugs only under the supervision of qualified medical practitioners to prevent severe health risks. The crackdown will continue with potential penalties, including license cancellations and legal actions, for those found violating regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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