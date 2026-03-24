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Jharkhand's Health Revolution: Over 1,200 Doctors to Join State Hospitals

Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari has announced the recruitment of more than 1,200 doctors through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission to improve state healthcare. Facilities like CT scan and MRI will be expanded, and steps are being taken to eradicate tuberculosis and manage blood shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:42 IST
Jharkhand's Health Revolution: Over 1,200 Doctors to Join State Hospitals
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In a significant move to bolster healthcare services across Jharkhand, Health Minister Irfan Ansari has announced the recruitment of over 1,200 doctors. The appointments, facilitated by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission, aim to address the chronic shortage of medical professionals in government hospitals.

Speaking at a recent event in Ranchi, where 76 newly-recruited contractual doctors received their appointment letters, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh confirmed that requisitions for 1,243 doctors had already been submitted. The positions include 297 medical officers and several specialist roles.

Furthermore, efforts to eliminate tuberculosis by 2029 are underway, alongside plans to expand CT scan and MRI facilities at various hospitals. An external agency will be enlisted to ensure adequate blood supply, with a new toll-free number facilitating easy access for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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