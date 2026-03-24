Health Innovations and Market Movements: A Confluence of Cultures
The Vatican allows Catholics to receive organ transplants from genetically modified animals, respecting medical ethics. Manipal Health plans a $1.2 billion IPO in India. Gilead acquires Ouro Medicines for immune disorder drug expansion. Indian firms release cheaper Novo drug versions. Oryon launches Parkinson's therapy with new funding.
The Vatican has given approval for Catholics to receive organ transplants from animals, including genetically modified pigs and cows, thus addressing certain medical conditions. However, it insists on ethical practices and the humane treatment of animals.
Manipal Health Enterprises is preparing for a significant IPO worth up to $1.2 billion in India, amidst global financial fluctuations. This move comes as demand for specialty care rises, with investors like Singapore's Temasek also involved.
In the pharmaceutical sector, Gilead Sciences has announced its acquisition of Ouro Medicines in a strategic move to expand its immunology pipeline, a deal exceeding $2 billion. Meanwhile, Indian drugmakers have launched affordable versions of Novo Nordisk's drugs, significantly reducing treatment costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vivid Electromech Secures Major Anchor Investment Ahead of IPO
Sai Parenteral IPO: A Boost to Global Pharmaceutical Ventures
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's IPO Soars Amid Strong Investor Demand
Powerica's IPO: From Diesel Generators to Wind Power
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute's IPO Achieves Full Subscription