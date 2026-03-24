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Health Innovations and Market Movements: A Confluence of Cultures

The Vatican allows Catholics to receive organ transplants from genetically modified animals, respecting medical ethics. Manipal Health plans a $1.2 billion IPO in India. Gilead acquires Ouro Medicines for immune disorder drug expansion. Indian firms release cheaper Novo drug versions. Oryon launches Parkinson's therapy with new funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:27 IST
Health Innovations and Market Movements: A Confluence of Cultures
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The Vatican has given approval for Catholics to receive organ transplants from animals, including genetically modified pigs and cows, thus addressing certain medical conditions. However, it insists on ethical practices and the humane treatment of animals.

Manipal Health Enterprises is preparing for a significant IPO worth up to $1.2 billion in India, amidst global financial fluctuations. This move comes as demand for specialty care rises, with investors like Singapore's Temasek also involved.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Gilead Sciences has announced its acquisition of Ouro Medicines in a strategic move to expand its immunology pipeline, a deal exceeding $2 billion. Meanwhile, Indian drugmakers have launched affordable versions of Novo Nordisk's drugs, significantly reducing treatment costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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