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Britain Tests Social Media Bans to Protect Children's Well-being

The British government is piloting social media restrictions in 300 families to study the impact on children's sleep, family life, and education. While contemplating measures similar to Australia’s, it seeks feedback from stakeholders through a consultation process happening this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:00 IST
Britain Tests Social Media Bans to Protect Children's Well-being
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a pioneering effort, hundreds of British families will participate in trials testing social media bans, curfews, and app time limits to evaluate their effects on children's sleep, family dynamics, and academic performance, as announced by the government.

The initiative comes amid Britain's broader contemplation to restrict youth social media access, akin to potential complete bans for under-16s seen in Australia. However, experts remain skeptical on the effectiveness of such bans, and a recent youth group in London voiced opposition to the restrictions.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized the government's commitment to protecting children's futures, stating the importance of these pilot programs in gathering necessary evidence to guide future policy decisions.

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