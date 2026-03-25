WHO-Led Programme Drives Digital Health Transformation Across 16 Countries

A major international training initiative led by the WHO Academy is helping low- and middle-income countries transition from fragmented digital health systems to integrated, nationally coordinated platforms—marking a critical step toward more resilient and data-driven healthcare systems.

Delivered in partnership with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the 12-week programme—Digital Health: Planning for National Systems—brought together 60 senior digital health leaders from 16 French-speaking countries across Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Fragmented Systems Hindering Healthcare Delivery

Across many participating countries, digital health systems have grown rapidly but unevenly—often resulting in disconnected applications designed for specific diseases or programmes.

This fragmentation creates major challenges:

Limited interoperability between systems

Duplication of data and efforts

Inconsistent decision-making data for frontline health workers

Increased operational inefficiencies

“We use one tracker for tuberculosis, another for HIV, one for vaccination,” said Kossi Anani, a data scientist from Togo. “Without integration, we risk building systems that cannot communicate with each other.”

Beyond Technology: A Shift to Strategic Leadership

The programme emphasised that digital transformation is not simply about adopting new tools—but about strengthening governance, leadership, and long-term national planning.

Participants were trained to:

Develop national digital health strategies

Align digital tools with public health priorities

Build governance frameworks and enterprise architectures

Plan sustainable financing and procurement models

“This course provided a structured and practical approach to addressing digital health challenges in my country,” said Boualem Bendjedia from WHO Algeria.

High Impact Training with Strong Engagement

The programme reported a 91% satisfaction rate, reflecting strong engagement and relevance among participants.

Over the 12-week course, participants completed:

12 hours of self-paced learning

12 live interactive sessions focused on peer exchange and collaboration

A final country-level project applying concepts to real-world national priorities

This blended learning model allowed participants to immediately translate theory into practice.

Real-World Applications: From Insight to Action

A defining feature of the programme was its focus on practical implementation, with participants applying their learning to ongoing national initiatives.

Examples include:

Designing telemedicine frameworks

Developing unique patient identification systems

Improving real-time health data platforms

In Togo, the training helped identify a critical gap in a national data visualisation project—specifically the absence of an operational data reporting system—allowing stakeholders to correct course early.

“The course helped us see what was missing before scaling further,” Anani said.

Addressing Governance and System Gaps

Participants also highlighted improvements in governance thinking—particularly the importance of early stakeholder engagement and structured planning.

“It changed how I approach digital health,” Bendjedia noted. “I now see the direct link between national strategy, digital systems, and overall health system resilience.”

Building Sustainable, Interoperable Systems

A core outcome of the programme is helping countries move toward interoperable, scalable, and sustainable digital ecosystems, rather than isolated applications.

Key focus areas included:

Assessing digital health readiness (infrastructure, workforce, regulation)

Strengthening cybersecurity and data governance

Promoting interoperability standards

Ensuring long-term system sustainability

Strengthening Digital Sovereignty and Resilience

The initiative also supports broader goals of digital sovereignty, enabling countries to take ownership of their health data systems and reduce reliance on fragmented, externally driven solutions.

By building national capacity, the programme aims to ensure countries can:

Independently manage and scale digital health systems

Respond more effectively to public health crises

Use data to inform policy and improve outcomes

Scaling Up Global Impact

The WHO Academy, alongside WHO’s Data, Digital Health, Analytics and AI Department, plans to expand access to the programme and strengthen international peer-learning networks.

This will allow more countries to:

Share best practices

Collaborate on common challenges

Accelerate digital health transformation at scale

A Turning Point for Digital Health Systems

The programme underscores a critical global insight: successful digital transformation depends on coordinated national strategies—not just technology deployment.

By equipping leaders with the tools, frameworks, and collaborative networks needed to drive change, the initiative is laying the foundation for more integrated, efficient, and resilient health systems worldwide.