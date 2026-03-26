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Kennedy's Vaccine Injury Table Petition: A Legal Tangle

An anti-vaccine group associated with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is demanding an expansion of the federal Vaccine Injury Table to include over 300 purported vaccine-related injuries, threatening legal action if ignored. Critics argue the petition misinterprets legal standards, potentially complicating government research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 03:21 IST
Kennedy's Vaccine Injury Table Petition: A Legal Tangle
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An anti-vaccine organization linked to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing for extensive changes to the federal Vaccine Injury Table, proposing that it should cover more than 300 health issues allegedly linked to vaccines. The group has signaled potential legal action if these demands are not acknowledged.

Currently listing 47 possible vaccine-related injuries, the Vaccine Injury Table facilitates expedited compensation, sparing claimants from proving vaccine causation if symptoms align with those on the list. The Informed Consent Action Network, part of the Kennedy-led Make America Healthy Again movement, is adamant about broadening the table based on government studies hinting at associated risks, though no direct causation is confirmed.

However, this move is facing strong opposition from scientific and legal experts, who argue that the proposal stretches legal boundaries and may impair future studies on vaccine-related injuries. Legal expert Dorit Reiss and public health professor Noel Brewer are among those critical of the petition's approach and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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