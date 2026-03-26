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China Unveils Long-term Care Insurance for Aging Population

China introduces a long-term care insurance system targeting the growing elderly population. Announced by the State Council, this plan promises support for those with disabilities and aims to enhance the nation's social safety net. Funding will be from employers, individuals, and government subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:05 IST
China Unveils Long-term Care Insurance for Aging Population
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China has launched a long-term care insurance system designed to support families caring for its growing elderly population.

The new plan, unveiled by the State Council, promises services or financial aid for basic nursing and medical care of individuals with sustained disabilities lasting six months or more, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

This initiative aims to address population aging and comes weeks after China's policy discussions on senior support, highlighting its importance to the social security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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