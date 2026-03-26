Putin's Reflections: Middle East Conflict's Global Impact

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns on Thursday regarding the unpredictable consequences of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, likening its potential impact to that of the COVID pandemic.

Addressing business leaders in Moscow, Putin emphasized the conflict's disruption to international logistics, production, and supply chains. He cautioned about increased pressures on the hydrocarbon, metals, and fertilizer sectors.

Despite uncertainties, parallels are drawn to the pandemic, which significantly slowed global development, according to Putin's remarks, pointing to a challenging economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)