Revolutionizing Sun Care: Dot & Key Launches Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen

In a significant leap forward for the Indian skincare sector, Dot & Key has unveiled the Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++. As consumers seek sunscreen solutions extending beyond mere SPF numbers, this product promises unparalleled UVA and UVB protection backed by robust science and technology.

The sunscreen stands out with its New-Age UV Filters and the proprietary Bounce-Lock™ Complex, providing long-lasting defense against the sun's harsh rays. Infused with antioxidant-rich dragon fruit, it not only protects but nourishes the skin, combatting environmental aggressors effectively.

Made for modern, dynamic lifestyles, this lightweight, fast-absorbing sunscreen leaves no white cast, addressing common consumer complaints about sunscreen texture and feel. Dot & Key's innovative approach heralds a new era of sun care in India, combining efficacy, comfort, and consumer-focused solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)