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Revolutionizing Sun Care: Dot & Key Launches Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen

Dot & Key, a prominent Indian skincare brand, has introduced its new Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++. This innovative sunscreen, featuring advanced UV filters and enriched with dragon fruit, offers superior sun protection without the typical heaviness or greasiness. It caters to modern consumers demanding effective, science-backed skincare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:33 IST
Revolutionizing Sun Care: Dot & Key Launches Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap forward for the Indian skincare sector, Dot & Key has unveiled the Dragon Fruit Bounce Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++. As consumers seek sunscreen solutions extending beyond mere SPF numbers, this product promises unparalleled UVA and UVB protection backed by robust science and technology.

The sunscreen stands out with its New-Age UV Filters and the proprietary Bounce-Lock™ Complex, providing long-lasting defense against the sun's harsh rays. Infused with antioxidant-rich dragon fruit, it not only protects but nourishes the skin, combatting environmental aggressors effectively.

Made for modern, dynamic lifestyles, this lightweight, fast-absorbing sunscreen leaves no white cast, addressing common consumer complaints about sunscreen texture and feel. Dot & Key's innovative approach heralds a new era of sun care in India, combining efficacy, comfort, and consumer-focused solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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