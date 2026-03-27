New Mega Hospital for South Auckland Moves Forward as Govt Targets Drury for Future Health Hub

The New Zealand Government has taken a major step toward addressing mounting healthcare pressures in the Auckland region, launching the next phase in plans for a new large-scale hospital in South Auckland, with Drury emerging as the preferred location for a future health precinct.

Health Minister Simeon Brown announced that Health New Zealand has begun formally seeking proposals from landowners in Drury, marking a critical transition from early planning to site acquisition for what is expected to become a cornerstone of the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

Strategic Land Search Signals Acceleration of Project

The move follows a Request for Information (RFI) issued in October 2025, which helped identify potential sites capable of supporting a major hospital development. The process has now advanced to a targeted Request for Proposal (RFP) phase, focusing specifically on securing a large, suitable land parcel.

“Health New Zealand has begun a targeted process to identify and purchase a large, suitable site in the Drury area that could support a major new hospital health precinct,” Brown said.

The emphasis on early land acquisition reflects a long-term infrastructure strategy, ensuring that future construction can proceed without delays caused by land constraints or planning bottlenecks.

Responding to Rapid Population Growth

South Auckland and the northern Waikato region are among the fastest-growing population corridors in New Zealand, driven by urban expansion, housing developments, and improved transport connectivity.

Projections indicate that these areas will continue to experience sustained growth over the next two decades, significantly increasing demand for healthcare services.

“Securing land now is a critical step to ensure we can plan with confidence and meet the long-term health needs of a rapidly growing population,” Brown noted.

Addressing High Health Needs and System Pressure

The new hospital is expected to play a vital role in alleviating pressure on existing facilities, particularly:

Middlemore Hospital, one of the busiest emergency departments in the country

Auckland City Hospital, which serves as a major tertiary care centre

Both hospitals are already operating under significant strain, facing rising patient volumes, workforce pressures, and capacity limitations.

South Auckland communities also experience disproportionately high health needs, including:

Higher rates of infectious diseases

Increased prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease

Greater demand for accessible, community-based healthcare services

The planned hospital aims to directly address these disparities by improving access and expanding capacity in underserved areas.

Vision for a Full-Scale Health Precinct

Officials have confirmed that the size of land being sought will support a comprehensive health precinct, not just a standalone hospital.

Potential future developments on the site could include:

A major general hospital with emergency and specialist services

Outpatient and diagnostic facilities

Primary and community healthcare hubs

Training and research infrastructure

This integrated approach reflects modern healthcare planning trends, where services are co-located to improve efficiency, patient outcomes, and workforce collaboration.

Why Drury?

Drury has been identified as a strategically advantageous location, offering strong connectivity and future growth potential.

Key advantages include:

Proximity to major transport corridors, including State Highway 1

Planned expansion of public transport networks, including rail links

Central positioning between South Auckland and northern Waikato communities

Availability of large land parcels suitable for long-term development

“Drury has been identified as a strong location due to its proximity to key transport corridors and planned public transport connections,” Brown said.

This accessibility is expected to significantly improve patient access while also supporting workforce mobility.

Future-Proofing Auckland’s Health System

The project forms part of a broader Government agenda to modernise and expand New Zealand’s health infrastructure, ensuring it can meet future demand driven by population growth, ageing demographics, and evolving healthcare needs.

By planning well in advance, the Government aims to:

Avoid capacity crises in major urban hospitals

Reduce travel times for patients in growing suburbs

Improve resilience of the healthcare system

Enable adoption of modern, technology-enabled care models

“We are getting on with the job of planning, investing, and building for the future,” Brown said.

Long-Term Investment with Generational Impact

While timelines for construction and funding details have yet to be fully disclosed, the scale of the project suggests it will be one of the most significant healthcare investments in the region in decades.

Large hospital developments typically require:

Extensive planning and regulatory approvals

Multi-year construction phases

Significant workforce and operational planning

However, early land acquisition is widely seen as the most crucial first step—one that determines the feasibility, scale, and success of the entire project.

A Critical Step Toward Equitable Healthcare Access

The new South Auckland hospital represents more than just infrastructure—it is a strategic effort to rebalance healthcare access across the Auckland region, ensuring that rapidly growing communities are not left behind.

As the project progresses, it is expected to become a central pillar in New Zealand’s long-term health system planning, delivering improved outcomes for patients while easing pressure on existing facilities.