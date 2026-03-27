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Sangita Reddy Takes Helm as NATHEALTH President, Paving the Future of Indian Healthcare

Sangita Reddy has been elected President of NATHEALTH for 2026-2027. She succeeds Ameera Shah and plans to enhance quality standards in Indian healthcare. Reddy emphasizes working with governmental and industry stakeholders to create a sustainable, accessible, and preventive healthcare ecosystem aligned with India's 2047 vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:46 IST
Sangita Reddy Takes Helm as NATHEALTH President, Paving the Future of Indian Healthcare
Sangita Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, has been elected the new President of the healthcare industry body NATHEALTH for the 2026-2027 financial year. Reddy succeeds Ameera Shah, the Promoter & Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

The newly appointed leadership team includes Himanshu Baid, Managing Director of Poly Medicure Ltd, as Senior Vice President, and Varun Khanna, Group MD of Quality Care India Ltd, as Vice President.

Reddy stated her commitment to collaborating with government and industry stakeholders to foster policies that elevate quality standards, build trust in the healthcare system, and establish a resilient ecosystem offering safe, affordable, and accessible healthcare to all Indians. She emphasized the importance of evolving healthcare to prioritize prevention and long-term wellbeing, in line with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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