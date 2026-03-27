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Boosting Generic Medicines: A Nationwide Initiative

The Indian government is collaborating with states to promote the use of generic medicines in government hospitals. Minister Anupriya Patel announced this in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the regulations for prescribing generics and the rapid expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, leading to significant savings for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:18 IST
Boosting Generic Medicines: A Nationwide Initiative
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In a move to enhance healthcare affordability, the Indian government is urging states to endorse widespread adoption of generic medicines in government hospitals. Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, addressed the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that National Medical Council regulations require practitioners to prescribe generic drugs.

Central hospitals are under direct orders to prescribe generics, and state medical councils have received similar guidelines. The central ministry is actively liaising with state governments to ensure compliance and consistency in the prescription of generic medicines nationwide.

Significantly, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has seen exponential growth from 80 in 2014 to 18,000 presently. Offering discounted rates on over 2,100 medicines, including cancer and diabetes treatment, these centers have facilitated Rs 38,000 crore in consumer savings, marking a impactful stride in public health economics.

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