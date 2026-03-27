Boosting Generic Medicines: A Nationwide Initiative

In a move to enhance healthcare affordability, the Indian government is urging states to endorse widespread adoption of generic medicines in government hospitals. Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, addressed the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that National Medical Council regulations require practitioners to prescribe generic drugs.

Central hospitals are under direct orders to prescribe generics, and state medical councils have received similar guidelines. The central ministry is actively liaising with state governments to ensure compliance and consistency in the prescription of generic medicines nationwide.

Significantly, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has seen exponential growth from 80 in 2014 to 18,000 presently. Offering discounted rates on over 2,100 medicines, including cancer and diabetes treatment, these centers have facilitated Rs 38,000 crore in consumer savings, marking a impactful stride in public health economics.