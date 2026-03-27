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Italy’s Constitutional Court Rejects Sicily's Abortion Hiring Policy

Italy's Constitutional Court ruled against a Sicilian law advertising jobs for abortion-performing health workers, suggesting alternative access methods. Despite Sicily's attempt to create abortion-dedicated wards amidst high doctor refusal rates, the court found the law discriminatory. They suggested partnerships with private facilities instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:12 IST
Italy’s Constitutional Court Rejects Sicily's Abortion Hiring Policy
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Italy's Constitutional Court has stopped Sicily from advertising jobs specifically reserved for health workers willing to perform abortions. The Court stated that while the region cannot proceed with the targeted hiring approach, Sicily could explore other ways to ensure access to abortion services.

Sicily had implemented a law requiring public hospitals to establish abortion wards and hire compliant staff, addressing high refusal rates among doctors on moral or religious grounds. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government contested the measure, arguing it would unfairly discriminate against other medical professionals. The Court confirmed that recruitment limited to non-objectors conflicted with fundamental principles.

However, the Court suggested that Sicily's public hospitals could partner with private facilities to guarantee service provision. Abortion, legal since 1978, remains challenging to access, especially in southern Italy, with declining availability in Sicilian hospitals.

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