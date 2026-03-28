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Innovative Health Camp for Delhi Police Addresses Cardiac Concerns

A cardiac health awareness camp organized by iLive Connect and Delhi Police emphasized preventive measures and advanced monitoring technology. The initiative aimed to counteract the rising heart attack rates among police personnel by providing health check-ups and guidance on maintaining heart health through lifestyle adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:10 IST
Innovative Health Camp for Delhi Police Addresses Cardiac Concerns
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A cardiac health awareness camp for Delhi Police personnel was recently organized by iLive Connect, a doctor-led AI healthcare ecosystem, in collaboration with the Delhi Police. The camp featured heart health check-ups, awareness sessions, and discussions on preventive measures and modern technologies.

Notable attendees included Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner Bharat Reddy Bommareddy, and Dr. Rahul Chandola of iLive Connect. The event highlighted the rising heart attack numbers in Delhi, from 22,385 in 2023 to 34,539 in 2024. Dr. Chandola underscored the importance of lifestyle changes in mitigating heart-related risks.

iLive Connect provided special biosensor patches and wellness bracelets to monitor police personnel's heart health in real-time. This initiative promises continuous medical supervision, vital for the well-being of those in demanding law enforcement roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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