Power Up Your Health: The Magic of Minutes-Long Vigorous Activity

A recent study has revealed that even brief daily bursts of vigorous activity can substantially reduce the risk of major health conditions, including arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. Such exercise not only lowers the risk of chronic diseases but also offers more benefits per minute compared to moderate physical activity.

The research, published in the European Heart Journal, involved analyzing data from over 96,400 participants. Using accelerometers, the study identified that even small amounts of out-of-breath activity significantly mitigated the risk of developing inflammatory diseases and conditions like type 2 diabetes and stroke.

Experts suggest integrating short spurts of intense exercise into everyday routines to maximize health benefits. This includes activities like taking stairs quickly or brisk walking. The study emphasizes that a mere 15 to 20 minutes of vigorous activity per week can lead to meaningful health improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)