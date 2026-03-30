Left Menu

Power Up Your Health: The Magic of Minutes-Long Vigorous Activity

Engaging in just a few minutes of vigorous activity each day significantly reduces the risk of major conditions, such as arthritis, heart disease, and dementia. This was shown in a study where brief, intense activity showcased more health benefits per minute than moderate exercise, emphasizing the importance of exercise intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:12 IST
Power Up Your Health: The Magic of Minutes-Long Vigorous Activity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has revealed that even brief daily bursts of vigorous activity can substantially reduce the risk of major health conditions, including arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. Such exercise not only lowers the risk of chronic diseases but also offers more benefits per minute compared to moderate physical activity.

The research, published in the European Heart Journal, involved analyzing data from over 96,400 participants. Using accelerometers, the study identified that even small amounts of out-of-breath activity significantly mitigated the risk of developing inflammatory diseases and conditions like type 2 diabetes and stroke.

Experts suggest integrating short spurts of intense exercise into everyday routines to maximize health benefits. This includes activities like taking stairs quickly or brisk walking. The study emphasizes that a mere 15 to 20 minutes of vigorous activity per week can lead to meaningful health improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal

Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal

 India
2
NCLAT Limits Insolvency Proceedings to Gurgaon Project 'Aspirations'

NCLAT Limits Insolvency Proceedings to Gurgaon Project 'Aspirations'

 India
3
Lodha Developers Secures Rs 500 Crore Via Debentures

Lodha Developers Secures Rs 500 Crore Via Debentures

 India
4
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with DGCA to Elevate India's Aviation Workforce

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with DGCA to Elevate India's Aviation W...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026