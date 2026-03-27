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John Toshack Refutes Son's Claims of Dementia

Wales and Liverpool football legend John Toshack has denied claims by his son, Cameron, that he has dementia. Toshack asserted that his short-term memory issues stem from a severe battle with Covid-19. His illustrious career includes scoring over 100 goals for Liverpool and managing several esteemed football clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:56 IST
John Toshack Refutes Son's Claims of Dementia

John Toshack, the former football star renowned for his careers at Wales and Liverpool, has vehemently denied allegations made by his son, Cameron, about a dementia diagnosis. The claims were reported by the Spanish outlet El Mundo, citing a Daily Mail interview with Cameron published earlier this week.

Toshack, now 77, and his wife have refuted the dementia diagnosis and revealed they have not communicated with Cameron for two years. Despite acknowledging some short-term memory loss, Toshack attributes this to the aftereffects of a Covid-19 hospitalization in 2020, rather than dementia. He humorously commented about forgetting missed goals but vividly remembering those he scored.

Having had a successful stint at Liverpool with over 100 goals and numerous titles, Toshack continued to make his mark off the pitch by managing high-profile clubs such as Real Madrid and the Wales national team, among others.

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