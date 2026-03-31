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Heroes on Foot: Angev and the Fight Against HIV Aid Cuts

Josephine Angev, an 'HIV champion' in Nigeria, has tirelessly supported HIV-positive individuals in the aftermath of U.S. aid cuts in 2025. Facing disrupted antiretroviral access, she is part of a volunteer network helping to maintain treatment continuity for affected patients, combat stigma, and promote care sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:32 IST
Heroes on Foot: Angev and the Fight Against HIV Aid Cuts

Josephine Angev, an 'HIV champion' in Nigeria, has stepped up to help maintain treatment for those living with HIV after a major aid disruption. Following a U.S. aid freeze in 2025, Angev and her volunteer network have become vital lifelines, ensuring continued access to antiretroviral drugs.

Through their persistent efforts, the network has helped reintegrate over 1,000 patients back into HIV care, countering the potential increase in HIV-related illnesses and transmission. Their commitment has provided essential support that bridged the gap during a critical period when treatment distribution collapsed.

Despite the initial chaos, with new funding from both Nigeria and the U.S., there are signs of recovery, though preventative services continue to face challenges. The renewed bilateral agreement between the two countries aims to strengthen the HIV response, highlighting the critical role of volunteer work in this healthcare saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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