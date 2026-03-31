'Mission 1,000 Days': A Bold Step for Child Development in Meghalaya

In a groundbreaking initiative, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently unveiled the 'Mission 1,000 Days', a Rs 127-crore program targeting crucial early childhood development. This initiative is designed to combat malnutrition and stunting by focusing on the essential first thousand days of life, from conception to the age of two. The state government has collaborated with multiple departments, including Social Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, and Education, promising a comprehensive approach to support mothers and children.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the mission as evidence-based, addressing key human development challenges, primarily in maternal and child health. He highlighted the importance of this period for a child's physical and cognitive growth, calling for collaborative efforts to ensure the program's efficacy. The initiative aims to provide targeted nutritional support, promote healthy feeding practices, and enhance maternal care.

Officials indicated that the mission will also focus on capacity building for frontline workers and community-driven nutrition strategies using local resources. Real-time monitoring through technology will enable effective tracking of mothers and children, while additional resources, such as training and essential kits, will be distributed. The state government is optimistic that 'Mission 1,000 Days' will lead to significant improvements in health and developmental outcomes for children across Meghalaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)