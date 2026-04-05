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Mpox Outbreak in Pakistan: Tragic Loss of Seven Infants

In a concerning development, southeastern Pakistan reports its first local outbreak of mpox, resulting in the deaths of seven infants in Khairpur town. Health officials have launched contact tracing and the enforcement of infection control protocols to prevent further spread, amid urgent calls for community vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:33 IST
Mpox Outbreak in Pakistan: Tragic Loss of Seven Infants
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An alarming outbreak of mpox has been reported in southeastern Pakistan, marking the nation's first encounter with this viral disease locally. Seven infants have tragically died in Khairpur town, raising grave concerns among health officials.

The Health Department spokesperson, Dr. Ahmed Sheikh, confirmed that out of seven tested infants, four had contracted the virus. The affected children were admitted to hospitals with symptoms like painful lesions and flu-like signs before succumbing to the infection.

Urgent measures, including the temporary closure of neonatal units and the establishment of isolation centers, have been taken to curb the spread. Health authorities are actively engaged in contact tracing and enforcing strict infection control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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