Health Policy Shake-Up: Global Impact Looms

The Swiss pharmaceutical industry has raised alarms over U.S. tariffs, claiming they will disrupt global production and harm patients. The industry body, Interpharma, urged the Swiss government to secure a tariff-free agreement similar to Britain's recent deal.

The U.S. has announced plans to assess the impact of microplastics and pharmaceuticals in drinking water. This initiative, championed by the EPA and the Department of Health and Human Services, aims to address potential health risks.

In a major shift, the U.S. is altering its approach to distributing medical supplies for HIV and malaria, a move potentially jeopardizing aid to low-income countries. The change marks a significant modification of the Global Health Supply Chain Program's established operations.