Health Policy Shake-Up: Global Impact Looms
The U.S. imposes tariffs on Swiss pharmaceuticals, raising concern over global supply-chain disruptions. Concurrently, U.S. agencies aim to monitor microplastics in drinking water, aligning with health reforms. Meanwhile, changes in U.S. aid for HIV and malaria threaten medical supply stability in low-income nations, highlighting significant global health challenges and policy shifts.
The Swiss pharmaceutical industry has raised alarms over U.S. tariffs, claiming they will disrupt global production and harm patients. The industry body, Interpharma, urged the Swiss government to secure a tariff-free agreement similar to Britain's recent deal.
The U.S. has announced plans to assess the impact of microplastics and pharmaceuticals in drinking water. This initiative, championed by the EPA and the Department of Health and Human Services, aims to address potential health risks.
In a major shift, the U.S. is altering its approach to distributing medical supplies for HIV and malaria, a move potentially jeopardizing aid to low-income countries. The change marks a significant modification of the Global Health Supply Chain Program's established operations.
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- health
- pharmaceuticals
- tariffs
- Swiss
- US
- drinking water
- microplastics
- HIV
- malaria
- supply chain