Bangladesh Launches Large-Scale Vaccination to Combat Measles Outbreak
Bangladesh has initiated an emergency vaccination campaign aimed at over a million children amid a fast-spreading measles outbreak. With confirmed deaths and thousands of suspected cases, the initiative targets high-risk districts, focusing on children aged 6 months to 5 years who missed routine immunisation.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In response to an alarming measles outbreak, Bangladesh launched an emergency vaccination campaign on Sunday, targeting over a million children across the nation. The country's health ministry reported 17 confirmed deaths and more than 7,500 suspected infections as measles spreads rapidly nationwide.
The drive, supported by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is focusing on 18 high-risk districts. Priority is given to children aged six months to five years, especially those who missed routine vaccinations and are at higher risk of severe complications.
Amid concerns about overcrowded hospitals, the World Health Organization predicts the outbreak will continue to spread but expects it to be curtailed following the vaccination rollout. Experts underscore the urgent need for immunisation drives to fill critical immunity gaps and prevent the tragic loss of young lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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