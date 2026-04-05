Measles Outbreak in Bangladesh Sparks Urgent Vaccination Drive
Bangladesh faces a severe measles outbreak, claiming 94 children's lives in 19 days. The government launched an emergency vaccination campaign, criticizing the Interim government for previous vaccine gaps. The outbreak heavily affects 56 districts, with the northwestern Rajshahi region hit hardest. Health officials aim to curb the spread by expanding preventive measures.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh is grappling with a severe measles outbreak that has tragically claimed the lives of at least 94 children in just 19 days. This crisis has spurred the government to initiate an urgent remedial campaign to combat the spread of this highly infectious disease.
The Prime Minister's office, led by Tarique Rahman, has placed blame on the prior Interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, for failing to provide timely measles vaccinations. This accusation stems from a significant rise in suspected cases, which have surged to 5,792 during this period, with 974 new cases reported since Saturday alone.
The Directorate General of Health Services reports that the outbreak is widespread, affecting 56 out of Bangladesh's 64 administrative districts. In response, health officials are focusing their efforts on the northwestern Rajshahi region, where the situation is most dire. As part of a nationwide initiative, Health Minister Sardar Shakhawat Hossain Bakul announced plans to prioritize vaccination efforts in the worst affected areas before expanding further across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Bangladesh
- measles
- outbreak
- vaccination
- health
- children
- government
- emergency
- public health
- disease
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