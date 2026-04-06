WHO Updates Global Guidelines on Opioid Dependence Treatment, Expands Use of Long-Acting Therapies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a significant update to its global guidelines on the treatment of opioid dependence and the community management of opioid overdose, marking a critical step in addressing one of the world’s most pressing public health crises.

The revised recommendations—set for full release later this year or early 2027—aim to expand access to evidence-based treatment, reduce overdose deaths, and modernize care approaches in response to evolving patterns of drug use worldwide.

A Growing Global Health Emergency

Opioid dependence continues to drive a substantial share of global disease burden. According to WHO estimates:

316 million people used drugs globally in 2023

Around 61 million people engaged in non-medical opioid use

Of roughly 600,000 annual drug-related deaths, approximately 450,000 are linked to opioids

Despite the scale of the crisis, access to treatment remains critically low. Of the estimated 64 million people living with drug use disorders, fewer than 10% receive treatment, highlighting a major gap in global health systems.

Public health experts warn that without urgent expansion of treatment services, opioid-related deaths—particularly from overdose—will continue to rise, placing additional strain on already burdened healthcare systems.

Strengthening Evidence-Based Treatment

At the core of the updated guidelines is WHO’s continued strong endorsement of opioid agonist maintenance treatment (OAMT)—a clinically supervised therapy that uses medications such as methadone and buprenorphine to reduce dependence and stabilize patients.

OAMT remains one of the most effective interventions for opioid dependence, associated with:

Reduced risk of fatal overdose

Lower transmission of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C

Improved social and economic outcomes for patients

WHO has reaffirmed its strong recommendation for:

Methadone-based treatment

Oral buprenorphine therapy

New Recommendation: Long-Acting Injectable Buprenorphine

In a notable update, WHO has expanded its guidance to include long-acting injectable formulations of buprenorphine, issuing a conditional recommendation for their use.

These newer formulations offer several advantages:

Extended duration of action (weekly or monthly dosing)

Improved treatment adherence

Reduced risk of diversion and misuse

Greater convenience for patients, particularly in low-resource or unstable settings

Health experts see this as a major innovation, particularly for populations that struggle with daily medication access, including those in remote areas or unstable living conditions.

Focus on Overdose Prevention

The updated guidelines also emphasize community-based management of opioid overdose, reinforcing the importance of:

Wider availability of life-saving interventions such as naloxone

Training for community members, first responders and families

Rapid response systems to reduce fatality rates

By decentralizing overdose response, WHO aims to ensure timely intervention even outside formal healthcare settings.

Rigorous, Inclusive Development Process

The updated recommendations were developed through WHO’s standardized guideline process, incorporating:

Systematic reviews of global scientific evidence

Analysis of benefits versus harms

Consideration of cost-effectiveness and feasibility

Input on patient values, equity and acceptability

The Guideline Development Group (GDG) evaluated both quantitative and qualitative data to refine existing recommendations and introduce new ones, under the oversight of the WHO Guidelines Review Committee.

Addressing Inequality in Treatment Access

A central objective of the updated guidelines is to tackle disparities in access to care. In many countries—particularly low- and middle-income regions—treatment services remain limited, stigmatized, or unaffordable.

WHO is urging governments to:

Integrate opioid dependence treatment into primary healthcare

Remove legal and social barriers to treatment access

Scale up harm reduction services

Invest in workforce training and infrastructure

Looking Ahead

The full guideline package—expected by late 2026 or early 2027—will include detailed implementation strategies, evidence profiles, and identified research gaps to support countries in adopting and scaling interventions.

As the global opioid crisis evolves, WHO’s updated guidance signals a shift toward more flexible, patient-centered and scalable treatment models.

With hundreds of thousands of lives lost each year, the message from global health authorities is clear: expanding access to effective treatment is not only a medical priority but a public health imperative.