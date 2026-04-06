Ambulance Workers Strike: Voices Against Exploitation in Himachal Pradesh

A five-day strike by ambulance workers in Himachal Pradesh has disrupted services, as the employees demand a rollback of the new labor codes and guaranteed minimum wages. The protest, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), has gathered significant attention as workers accuse the government of failing to fulfill their demands.

The strikers congregated near the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat, loudly voicing their grievances about the alleged exploitation by the MedSwan Foundation, which operates under the National Health Mission. CITU State President Vijender Mehra accuses the foundation of denying workers minimum wages and forcing them into 12-hour shifts without overtime compensation, even in defiance of court orders.

Mehra claims that workers who raise concerns face harassment, including transfers and threats of resignation. Additionally, there are allegations of mismanagement of the Employees' Provident Fund and State Insurance, with workers losing substantial income due to incorrect deductions. The strike continues with demands for fair wages and the abolition of disputed labor codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)