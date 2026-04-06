Left Menu

Ambulance Workers Strike: Voices Against Exploitation in Himachal Pradesh

Ambulance services in Himachal Pradesh have come to a standstill due to a strike by workers demanding the rollback of new labor codes and guaranteed minimum wages. Allegations of exploitation and harassment by the MedSwan Foundation under the National Health Mission have sparked this five-day protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:12 IST
Ambulance Workers Strike: Voices Against Exploitation in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A five-day strike by ambulance workers in Himachal Pradesh has disrupted services, as the employees demand a rollback of the new labor codes and guaranteed minimum wages. The protest, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), has gathered significant attention as workers accuse the government of failing to fulfill their demands.

The strikers congregated near the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat, loudly voicing their grievances about the alleged exploitation by the MedSwan Foundation, which operates under the National Health Mission. CITU State President Vijender Mehra accuses the foundation of denying workers minimum wages and forcing them into 12-hour shifts without overtime compensation, even in defiance of court orders.

Mehra claims that workers who raise concerns face harassment, including transfers and threats of resignation. Additionally, there are allegations of mismanagement of the Employees' Provident Fund and State Insurance, with workers losing substantial income due to incorrect deductions. The strike continues with demands for fair wages and the abolition of disputed labor codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elbit Systems Readies Drone Delivery Amidst Romanian Pressure

Elbit Systems Readies Drone Delivery Amidst Romanian Pressure

 Romania
2
Teacher-Turned-Gangster: A Debt-Driven Descent

Teacher-Turned-Gangster: A Debt-Driven Descent

 India
3
Electric Fault Sparks 'Lava' Scare in Jalna City

Electric Fault Sparks 'Lava' Scare in Jalna City

 India
4
Hockey India Sub Junior Championship: Thrilling Victories and Stunning Goals

Hockey India Sub Junior Championship: Thrilling Victories and Stunning Goals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026