Revolutionizing Anaemia Screening: IIT Kharagpur's HemoQR

The Indian Council of Medical Research has thrown its support behind HemoQR, a revolutionary low-cost anaemia screening kit developed at IIT Kharagpur. Designed by SmartQR Technologies under the guidance of IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, HemoQR enables fast hemoglobin checks without the need for extensive laboratory equipment.

The portable kit relies on a finger-prick blood sample placed on a paper strip, which is then scanned using a smartphone camera to estimate hemoglobin levels. This innovation allows for rapid anaemia screening, even in remote areas, streamlining healthcare delivery and facilitating early intervention.

HemoQR has been successfully tested at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, proving effective for initial screenings in hospitals and broader diagnostics. Endorsed as a tool to aid government health programs, it exemplifies IIT Kharagpur's commitment to developing practical, cost-effective health solutions with tangible impacts on public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)