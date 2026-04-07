Haryana's Holistic Health Campaign Champions Science Over Myths

In a sweeping initiative, Haryana's health department has rolled out a massive awareness campaign coinciding with World Health Day. Designed to combat misinformation, the campaign appeals to citizens to embrace science-based healthcare practices.

Led by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, the initiative highlights that fighting health misinformation is as crucial as battling diseases. Misra emphasized the importance of building trust in science to encourage informed health decisions. The campaign's theme, 'Together for Health. Stand with Science,' underscores this mission.

The campaign featured 99 health camps screening over 4,000 people, educational sessions, and a wide range of IEC activities. The focus was on non-communicable diseases, with Kaithal district notably active. The campaign emphasizes the 'One Health Approach,' linking human, animal, and environmental health, acknowledging the interconnectedness of these areas for sustainable health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)