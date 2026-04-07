Left Menu

Haryana's Holistic Health Campaign Champions Science Over Myths

Haryana's health department launched a statewide awareness campaign on World Health Day to fight health misinformation and promote science-based practices. The campaign included health camps screening thousands, educational activities, and IEC outreach. A focus was placed on non-communicable diseases and a 'One Health Approach', linking human, animal, and environmental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:53 IST
Haryana's Holistic Health Campaign Champions Science Over Myths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping initiative, Haryana's health department has rolled out a massive awareness campaign coinciding with World Health Day. Designed to combat misinformation, the campaign appeals to citizens to embrace science-based healthcare practices.

Led by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, the initiative highlights that fighting health misinformation is as crucial as battling diseases. Misra emphasized the importance of building trust in science to encourage informed health decisions. The campaign's theme, 'Together for Health. Stand with Science,' underscores this mission.

The campaign featured 99 health camps screening over 4,000 people, educational sessions, and a wide range of IEC activities. The focus was on non-communicable diseases, with Kaithal district notably active. The campaign emphasizes the 'One Health Approach,' linking human, animal, and environmental health, acknowledging the interconnectedness of these areas for sustainable health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

 Israel
2
Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

 India
3
Trump's Ultimatum: A Precarious Peace or Imminent Conflict?

Trump's Ultimatum: A Precarious Peace or Imminent Conflict?

 United States
4
Trump's Ultimatum Pushes US-Iran Tensions to the Brink

Trump's Ultimatum Pushes US-Iran Tensions to the Brink

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

Algorithmic bias already hurting millions while AI ethics looks to hypothetical futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026