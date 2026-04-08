Medicare Payment Hike Spurs Insurance Stock Surge
The U.S. government announced a 2.48% increase in Medicare Advantage payments to insurers in 2027, boosting health insurer stocks. An additional 2.5% benefit from risk assessment changes will further raise payments, leading to an overall increase of about 5%. This financial boost surpasses earlier expectations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 02:30 IST
The United States has announced a 2.48% average increase in Medicare Advantage payments for insurers by 2027, causing a surge in health insurance stocks.
An official from a Medicare agency reported that insurers would also benefit from an enhanced risk assessment payment, culminating in a total increase of around 5%.
This rise exceeds the government's previously nearly flat proposal in January, offering substantial financial relief to insurers affected by earlier, stricter policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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