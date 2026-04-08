Medicare Payment Hike Spurs Insurance Stock Surge

The United States has announced a 2.48% average increase in Medicare Advantage payments for insurers by 2027, causing a surge in health insurance stocks.

An official from a Medicare agency reported that insurers would also benefit from an enhanced risk assessment payment, culminating in a total increase of around 5%.

This rise exceeds the government's previously nearly flat proposal in January, offering substantial financial relief to insurers affected by earlier, stricter policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)