Lead Contamination Crisis: Soiled with Lead from Battery Recycling
A Toxics Link study reveals alarming lead contamination in soil near battery recycling units in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. 52% of samples exceed hazardous levels, raising public health concerns. The study urges immediate action on recycling practices, particularly in unauthorized facilities.
- Country:
- India
A recent study by Toxics Link highlights significant lead contamination in soil surrounding battery recycling units in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, posing a substantial risk to public health and the environment.
The analysis, entitled 'Soiled with Lead: from Battery Recycling,' examined 23 soil samples, revealing widespread contamination ranging from 100 to 43,800 parts per million. Alarmingly, over half of these samples surpassed the hazard level of 5,000 ppm, as per Environment Protection rules.
The report underscores the need for improved recycling practices, especially in unauthorized units, given lead's severe health impacts worldwide. The study calls for urgent remediation to mitigate this environmental health crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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