Delhi Assembly Mandates Action on Health Audit Findings

On Thursday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly took decisive action, directing all involved departments to enforce the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) recommendations derived from a CAG audit concerning public health infrastructure. A comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) is mandated by June 30.

This directive, following the House's adoption of the PAC's inaugural report reviewing public health infrastructure and service management for the year ending March 31, 2022, aims to drive concrete action on the audit's findings, according to Speaker Vijender Gupta. Healthcare improvements and equitable service access are emphasized.

The PAC's detailed assessment necessitates departments to disclose the status of recommendations and assure progress in their ATR. Enhancing accountability and timely administrative action is the goal, alongside inclusive healthcare policies accommodating Delhi's diverse population.

(With inputs from agencies.)